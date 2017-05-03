Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Scene & Heard

Suspicious Bag that Caused Hopkins Shutdown Tuesday was an Empty Guitar Case

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge 1386083817-1379692724-hopkins.jpg
The news networks pounced, Tuesday afternoon, at word of a suspicious bag at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Some passengers were evacuated. The highway entrance was shut down. The Rapid Red Line switched to shuttle service. K-9 units and a bomb squad arrived on scene. (These are all natural precautions, of course, and it's hard to say whether or not they might have been avoided.)

The "suspicious bag" that caused the ruckus turned out to be an empty guitar case. Airport Director Robert Kennedy told local media in a press conference yesterday evening that a passenger had abandoned the case in the upper ticketing level at about 2 p.m. after he was told he could not use it as a suitcase. A baggage handler spotted the guitar case and contacted TSA, whose agents contacted Cleveland Police.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia told Cleveland.com that batteries inside the guitar case may have caused K-9 units to "alert the bag," which is why a bomb squad unit was summoned.

The passenger who left the case was questioned and released. Some flyers were inconvenienced, but the airport did its best to accommodate them. No one was hurt and regular operations resumed by 4 p.m.

And once again: We can't be too careful in Cleveland. At least one famous local celeb has used a guitar case to lug far more dangerous cargo.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Toward Undercurrents: On Regional Leaders, the Media and the Rotten Deal they Cherry-picked Facts to Propagate Read More

  2. In Advance of His Show at the Goodyear Theatre, Dennis DeYoung Talks About Why the Rock Hall Has Snubbed Styx Read More

  3. Bernie Sanders Promotes Progressive Agenda, Disses Trump, at City Club Event Read More

  4. Vincent Delagrange Joins Ohio City Provisions as Head Butcher Read More

  5. You Can Soon Stay Overnight At the Christmas Story House Year Round Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation