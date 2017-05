Aut-O-Rama Drive-In to Launch Retro Tuesday Series in June

click to enlarge

Back in the 1950s, the drive-in movie theater became a fad. About 5,000 of them dotted the nation.Now, they’re a dying breed. But here in Northeast Ohio we’re lucky to have one of the few remaining drive-ins.Located in North Ridgeville, Aut-o-Rama remains an active drive-in.Now, its owners have just announced they'll launch Retro Tuesdays on June 6. As its name implies, the weekly series will feature classic films on the theater’s big outdoor screen. The event will run every Tuesday through Aug. 22, but the venue will be closed for the July 4th holiday.Here's the schedule:June 6:andJune 13:andJune 20:andJune 27:andJuly 11:andJuly 18:andJuly 25:andAug. 1:andAug. 8:andAug. 15:andAug. 22:and