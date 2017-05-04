Film

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Film

Aut-O-Rama Drive-In to Launch Retro Tuesday Series in June

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 10:30 AM

Back in the 1950s, the drive-in movie theater became a fad. About 5,000 of them dotted the nation.

Now, they’re a dying breed. But here in Northeast Ohio we’re lucky to have one of the few remaining drive-ins.

Located in North Ridgeville, Aut-o-Rama remains an active drive-in.

Now, its owners have just announced they'll launch Retro Tuesdays on June 6. As its name implies, the weekly series will feature classic films on the theater’s big outdoor screen.

The event will run every Tuesday through Aug. 22, but the venue will be closed for the July 4th holiday.

Here's the schedule:

June 6: Twister and Weird Science
June 13: Revenge of the Nerds and Animal House
June 20: Short Circuit and Batteries Not Included
June 27: Easy Rider and The Wild One
July 11: Sixteen Candles and Pretty in Pink
July 18: Weekend at Bernie's and Dazed and Confused
July 25: Elf and It's a Wonderful Life
Aug. 1: Airplane and Police Academy
Aug. 8: Neverending Story and Pan's Labyrinth
Aug. 15: Back to the Future Part I, II and III
Aug. 22: Children of the Corn and The Silver Bullet

