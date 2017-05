Cavaliers' LeBron James on Adam Jones, racism and his own experiences playing in Boston pic.twitter.com/QMdSZgR0s4 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2017

Responding to a question about the Adam Jones incident in Boston and its aftermath, LeBron James talked for a couple of minutes about racism, how he attempts to talk about the issue with his kids, what athletes can do even though, he said, racism isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and his experiences in Boston.