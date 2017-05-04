Bites

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Bites

Now That's Class to Host Vegan Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 8:25 AM

click to enlarge 11116673_418784008295591_2122584545_n.jpg
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo doesn't have to involve stuffing your face with beef tacos.

Today at 5 p.m. at Now That's Class, the restaurant Helio Terra presents Beast No Feast Cinco de Mayo, a vegan-friendly celebration that will feature bean and cheese enchiladas, Jicama Napa cabbage slaw and raw chipotle chocolate cashew cheesecake.

Then, at 5 p.m. tomorrow, Now That's Class will host a bonafide Cinco de Mayo celebration and serve what the club claims to be the "best sangrias and margaritas in the United States." DJ Traga will spin Latin, Carribean, South American, Jamaican Dancehall and Mexican vinyl until 9 p.m.

Both events are free.


