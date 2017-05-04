Plain Dealer "Metro" Section to Return on Sundays

click to enlarge
The Plain Dealer's Metro section will return to the Sunday edition, the paper announced in print this morning.
The local news section will, according to PD, give readers "more news from around the metro area, and bring together current features, such as the Our Towns news and events compilation, and new features, such as occasional columns from Andrea Simakis, Phillip Morris and Mike McIntyre."
The Metro section used to be indispensable for watchers of regional news and politics. We've missed it, and we welcome its return this Sunday.
