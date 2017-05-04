Scene & Heard

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Scene & Heard

Police Warn of Fentanyl Blend Called 'Gray Death' in Ohio

Posted By on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 10:58 AM

For a while now, we've seen overdoses in Ohio continually linked to a combination of heroin and fentanyl. The heroin supply chain is such that, as the drug is trafficked from Point A to Point Z, dealers along the way "step on" the heroin and cut it with fentanyl or a chemical analogue. The result is extremely dangerous.

Now, police are warning of a blend of opioids, like heroin and fentanyl, being cut with U-47700. It's been called "gray death" or "gray" (whereas U-47700 on its own is called "pink"). Gray has the appearance of concrete, and it's been linked to deaths in multiple states.

The drug has been confirmed in Hamilton County (Cincinnati), and the state attorney general is investigating other possible cases.

This latest trend ups the ante on the fentanyl front, one that already had addicts around the U.S. running to drug forums online and issuing "fent warnings" for particular cities. We've been told by law enforcement in Summit County that the paranoia surrounding the fentanyl boom has led some users to methamphetamines, which in turn have been showing up in drug busts cut with fentanyl as well. It's an almost inescapable part of the opiate epidemic.

At the same time that police are dealing with gray on the streets, we were told this week that they're looking toward the Ohio-Pennsylvania border for the next wave. Acryl, another fentanyl analogue, has caused several overdoses in western Pennsylvania recently. It's a heavy-duty version of fentanyl that's resistant to Narcan and 100 times more powerful than morphine.

