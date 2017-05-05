Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, May 5, 2017

Scene & Heard

Another Brutally Honest Obituary From a Family Who Lost a Loved One to a Heroin Overdose

Posted By on Fri, May 5, 2017 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge WEWS
  • WEWS

As Northeast Ohio, along with many, many parts of the nation, continues to deal with the death toll of the ongoing and growing opiate public health crisis, more and more families are forgoing the vagaries usually found in obituaries and instead offering up brutally honest details of their loved ones' addictions in the hopes it might help others. The latest entry comes from the family of Adam Bear, an Akron native who died of an overdose last week at the age of 25. You can read the full obituary below.

Our beloved, Adam Richard Bear, died April 27, 2017 as the result of an overdose. He was 25 years old. Because Adam wanted to give back and help others, we share his story.

Adam was born in Akron, OH on August 23, 1991, the son of Jeff Bear and Michelle (Taylor) Benson. Adam attended West Port High School in Ocala FL. Most recently, he was employed as a salesman for Delray Nissan in Delray Beach, FL. Adam enjoyed going to the gym, snowboarding, four wheeling, jet skiing, bonfires on the beach, reading – especially Harry Potter – and will always be remembered for his charming personality, disarming good looks and welcoming smile.

Unfortunately, he will also be remembered as a statistic. When Adam graduated from high school his only goal was to be wealthy and he pursued the trappings of success with a passion. Along Adam's journey, he made a bad decision to experiment with prescription opioids. This eventually led him to the world of heroin. Once heroin got ahold of Adam it never let him go. Adam's family truly loved him and tried to be supportive as he struggled with addiction. He fiercely fought for years.

All Adam wanted was a normal life, free from the chains of addiction. Even though his story came to a sad end much too soon, if a life can be saved because his was lost, his goal of helping others will carry on.

If you have a loved one struggling with addiction, be assured that there are resources that can help. Please don’t be afraid of risking a friendship by keeping silent – you may end up losing a friend. Local resources include Nar-Anon Family Groups, The Addicts Mom and Breaking Barriers-Hope Is Alive.

Adam was preceded in death by his Grandmothers, Sandy Taylor and Barbara Bear.

He is survived by his parents – Michelle (David) Benson, Jeff (Nancy) Bear, brothers Connor and Kevin Bear, sister Lauren Benson, maternal grandfather Denny Taylor; paternal grandparents Dick and Sandy Bear, Uncle Chad Taylor, cousins Brooklyn and Chase Taylor, Aunt Jody and Uncle Terry Petitt, cousins Jessica and Jennifer.

Calling hours will be held Friday May 5th from 9-11am at Grace Church, 754 Ghent Road, Fairlawn, OH. Services will be immediately following at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Breaking Barriers, PO Box 534, Uniontown, OH 44685.



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Every Republican House Member From Ohio Who Voted to Repeal Obamacare Read More

  2. Yes, You Can Order a $100 Margarita for Cinco de Mayo in Cleveland Read More

  3. Mark Leahy Out As General Manager of Cleveland Convention Center Read More

  4. Tremont Carjacking Trial Shines Light on the City-Neighborhood Divide That's Only Getting Worse Read More

  5. Empty Euclid Square Mall May Soon Officially Bite the Dust as Developer Eyes Location Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation