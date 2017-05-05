John Oates to Make a Special Appearance at the Rock Hall on May 21

click to enlarge
Earlier this year, the pop duo Hall & Oates announced it would come to town for a May 20 show at at Quicken Loans Arena.
Now, John Oates, one half of the popular duo (he's the one with the mustache), has announced he’ll appear at the Rock Hall
at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. The appearance will include an interview and a book singing. Oates has just penned Change of Seasons
, a book about his life.
During the interview, Oates will discuss the band’s 2014 induction into the Rock Hall and how traditional American folk and blues and Philadelphia soul shaped the band’s sound. Dr. Jason Hanley, the Rock Hall’s Vice President of Education and Visitor Engagement, will lead the discussion.
After the interview and a short acoustic set, Oates will sign copies of the book at 3 p.m. in the FYE store inside the Rock Hall.
Advance tickets
are required for the interview and performance. Those tickets, which go on sale to Rock Hall members at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, cost $10. They’ll go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The book signing that takes place at 3 p.m. is free with the purchase of Oates’ book from the FYE store.