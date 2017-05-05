Organizers of the Rock Hall Half Marathon Are Looking for a Few Good Local Bands

click to enlarge
The upcoming Rock Hall Half Marathon isn’t your typical half marathon. In true rock 'n’ roll fashion, organizers will line the route with rock acts who’ll perform as contestants run.
The Rock Hall Half Marathon has issued a call for musicians to entertain the thousands of runners, walkers and spectators who'll make their way along the 13.1-mile course on Sunday, Aug. 20. The race starts and ends at the Rock Hall.
Selected bands and DJs will receive the opportunity to showcase their talent while powering runners to the finish line. According to a press release, acts chosen to perform will receive "publicity" through the Rock Hall Half Marathon website and social media channels, T-shirts for up to two band members, Rock Hall-themed pint glasses for up to two band members and access to a generator and 10x10 pop-up tent at course location.
We hoped a lifetime supply of PBR might also be part of the deal, but, alas, that's not the case.
To apply, visit rockhallhalfmarathon.com/bands
and fill out the registration form. Contact angela@rockhallhalfmarathon.com for additional information.
The event includes a half marathon and half marathon relay in addition to a 10K and 5K. It offers runners multiple distance options on a loop course that extends through downtown and the Cleveland Cultural Gardens and goes along the lakefront.