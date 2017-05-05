Bites

Friday, May 5, 2017

Bites

Proper Pig's Shane Vidovic Competes on Food Network's "Chopped" on May 23

Posted By on Fri, May 5, 2017 at 9:15 AM

Big things are happening for Shane Vidovic and Ted Dupaski, the owners of Proper Pig Smokehouse. Their Lakewood shop opened to rave reviews last June, and even though the debut coincided with the launch of Mabel's, Proper Pig quickly emerged from the Michael Symon shadow as Clevelanders lined up for their outrageously good 'cue time and time again.

Next up was the announcement that Proper Pig would be blessing the east-side with its second location, taking over an old Quiznos spot in Mentor that should be dishing up brisket and ribs and all manner of smoked goodness sometime this spring.

And the latest bit of good news: Vidovic competes on an episode of everyone's favorite cooking showdown, Chopped, that airs on May 23 at 10 p.m. on the Food Network. "Tune in to watch this guy try not to make a fool of himself on national TV!!!" they casually announced on their Facebook page yesterday, which is definitely one way to sell it. Good luck, Shane.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
