Tonight at 6:30, the Cleveland Public Library's main branch hosts a special preview of the exhibit Superman: From Cleveland to Krypton, which features memorabilia, art and artifacts from the Mike Curtis Collection of Superman Memorabilia and other prominent collectors.
The Curtis Collection was acquired last year from Curtis, an Arkansas collector and superman, who donated his 17,000 items, some of which date back to 1939, to the CPL.
Tomorrow's opening day festivities include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:15 a.m. and a screening of the 1978 version of Superman: The Movie
at 3 p.m. For a full list of events and to register for the preview night, visit the library's website
