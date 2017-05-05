Bites

Friday, May 5, 2017

Bites

Yes, You Can Order a $100 Margarita for Cinco de Mayo in Cleveland

Posted By on Fri, May 5, 2017 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge FLEMING'S STEAKHOUSE
  • Fleming's Steakhouse
For today and tomorrow, Fleming's Steakhouse in Beachwood and Akron is offering a $100 margarita to guests daring enough to imbibe.

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican holiday that Americans have turned into another excuse to drink, Fleming's has concocted a margarita so rich and potent, it needs to come in its own special glass — a 12-ounce crystal glass from Baccarat.

But truly, here, it's what's on the inside that counts. Each made-to-order $100 margarita (about $8 an ounce) is handcrafted with the finest of ingredients: Seleccion Suprema tequila, made with 100 percent agave, Grand Marnier's 100th Anniversary Cuvee de Centenaire and a squeeze of lime.

At the end of the night, after you've tipped your bartender grandly (you did have enough funds to pay $100 for your beverage, after all) you even get to take the fine crystal glass home with you, in its iconic red box. What a steal.


