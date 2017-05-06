Arts District

Saturday, May 6, 2017

Arts District

Burning River Roller Derby Team Hosts Season Opener Tonight

Posted By on Sat, May 6, 2017 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge boutrecaps-1-750x350.jpg
Though they haven't had much success in the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA), Burning River Roller Derby did make the WFTDA playoffs back in 2013.

This year, they will aim for a better record when they kick off their 2017 season at the CE Orr Ice Arena. The opener will feature Burning River's All-Stars against Gem City's Purple Reign; the HazMat Crew will take on the Violet Femmes for the second bout.

You can even sit trackside — at your own risk.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first match begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for adults. Children under 5 get in free; children age 6-12 get in for $4.


