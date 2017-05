Aussie Rockers Midnight Oil to Play House of Blues in August

click to enlarge

Perhaps inspired by the current political climate, Aussie rockers Midnight Oil will embark on an extensive summer tour, their first U.S. jaunt in 15 years.The tour's initial schedule didn’t include a Cleveland show, but the band has just announced a new set of dates that includes a stop at House of Blues on Aug. 27. Midnight Oil's mailing list members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.