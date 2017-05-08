Cleveland 'American Ninja Warrior' Competitor Admits It's Not Easy Being a Ninja

Logan Broadbent running through last year's American Ninja Warrior obstacle course in Philadelphia.
Just listening to Logan Broadbent explain his daily schedule makes you want to take a nap. The 29-year-old starts his day running through his eastside neighborhood. After putting in a few hours at his job at GE, he heads to the office gym during his lunch break. He'll then zoom over to a rock climbing gym and then perhaps go for another run late at night. All of this is in preparation for tonight's American Ninja Warrior competition being filmed in Cleveland's Public Square. If he makes the regional finals, he'll also compete tomorrow.
"I hope I’m a positive influence at the gym," Broadbent says. "They have these classes and I like to participate in those and keep people motivated. I don’t show off, but I work out extremely hard. I don’t know any other way."
Broadbent competed on American Ninja Warrior for the first time last year, in Philadelphia. He nearly made it all the way through the obstacle course, but was thwarted by an obstacle called rolling thunder. Last year, he'd only found out two weeks prior to the taping he'd be on the show, meaning he wasn't totally prepared. That's not a problem this year, and he says he'll make it all the way to Las Vegas for the final round.
Broadbent doesn't only train to be a ninja; he runs marathons, finishing this year's Boston Marathon in two hours and 38 minutes and is also one of the best boomerang throwers in the world (see video below). In his spare time he likes to compete in triathlons and Tough Mudder events and volunteer with Special Olympics. The grueling schedule means he sees his girlfriend and family when he can on weekends. If it wasn't clear already: He doesn't sleep much at all.
"It takes a high level of dedication and commitment to compete on American Ninja Warrior," Broadbent says. "You have to work on all of the competencies; they can give you any obstacle and you can’t touch it until you compete. It would be great if we knew what what we were getting ahead of time, but you don't."
Broadbent says getting one more chance to be on the show is a dream come true.
"Last year was amazing. I had a lot of fun, and I thought it was a once in a lifetime opportunity," he says. "Now, the fact that it’s coming to Cleveland, it’s my hometown ... I live for this city, all my family lives here. It means everything."
Check out Broadbent's first audition tape for American Ninja Warrior below:
A full-blown fan fest is also set to accompany the Cleveland taping of American Ninja Warrior today and tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Public Square next to the actual ninja obstacle course. That event is free and open to all.