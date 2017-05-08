C-Notes

Monday, May 8, 2017

C-Notes

Donny & Marie to Perform at Hard Rock Live in August

Posted By on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge donnyandmarieosmond_1200x628.jpg
Famous for hosting a variety show in the '70s, squeaky clean superstar siblings Donny & Marie Osmond will perform at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Aug. 27.

While The Donny & Marie show ended back in 1979, the duo has experienced a bit of a resurgence and performed together in Vegas since 2008.

The family friendly concert will feature some of their chart-topping hits, including "Puppy Love," "Paper Roses," "Morning Side of the Mountain," "I'm Leavin' it (All) Up To You" and "Soldier of Love." Since they're both a “a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll,” expect to hear a wide range of material.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

