Donny & Marie to Perform at Hard Rock Live in August
By Jeff Niesel
Famous for hosting a variety show in the '70s, squeaky clean superstar siblings Donny & Marie Osmond will perform at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
on Aug. 27.
While The Donny & Marie
show ended back in 1979, the duo has experienced a bit of a resurgence and performed together in Vegas since 2008.
The family friendly concert will feature some of their chart-topping hits, including "Puppy Love," "Paper Roses," "Morning Side of the Mountain," "I'm Leavin' it (All) Up To You" and "Soldier of Love." Since they're both a “a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll,” expect to hear a wide range of material.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
