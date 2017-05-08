C-Notes

Monday, May 8, 2017

C-Notes

Former Clevelander Dr. E to Play CD Release Party at East Cleveland Public Library

Posted By on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge unnamed-3.jpg
A graduate of the Cleveland Public School system, singer Dr. E received her B.A. and M.A. from Cleveland State University and her Ph.D. from Michigan State University. Currently a professor of Literacy Studies in the Department of Teaching and Learning at the Ohio State University, she has won several literary awards.

This month, she’ll release her autobiographical full-length concept album, Songs for the Struggle. Inspired by her life story of a sex trafficked teenager and young adult entrapped in abuse, the album features a potent mix of funk, pop and rock.

“My songs are about me finally accepting who I am, and I want that message of accepting yourself to reach everyone—especially the downtrodden,” says Dr. E in a press release announcing the album's release. “No matter your struggles, what you’ve experienced and what you know is worth something. Only when you realize that can you empower yourself and your community.”

To celebrate the album's release, Dr. E will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday at the East Cleveland Public Library. Sister Wright will provide the food. Cleveland’s Ba Bro of Spirit Plus will open the show.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $20 at the door, and a portion of ticket sales for each show will benefit the nonprofit Education Foundation for Freedom 501c3 supporting education for women and girls.


Tags:

Speaking of Dr. E, East Cleveland Public Library

