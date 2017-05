Local Rock Act the Shadow Division Celebrates Release of New Single with a Show at CODA

click to enlarge

Initially, t he Shadow Division guitarist Michael Ridley started the local group after transferring from the U.K. to Cleveland a couple years ago.The band existed in the U.K. but since Ridley owns the rights to the name, he decided to launch it in the States and used BandMix to recruit a new set of bandmates.The group has been going strong ever since. To celebrate the release of “Taking It In Stride,” a new single, as well as a series of new music videos, the band performs with Theta Waves and Bad Hounds at 8 p.m. on Saturday at CODA in Tremont