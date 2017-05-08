Monday, May 8, 2017
Local Rock Act the Shadow Division Celebrates Release of New Single with a Show at CODA
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 5:12 PM
Initially, the Shadow Division
guitarist Michael Ridley started the local group after transferring from the U.K. to Cleveland a couple years ago.
The band existed in the U.K. but since Ridley owns the rights to the name, he decided to launch it in the States and used BandMix to recruit a new set of bandmates.
The group has been going strong ever since.
To celebrate the release of “Taking It In Stride,” a new single, as well as a series of new music videos, the band performs with Theta Waves and Bad Hounds at 8 p.m. on Saturday at CODA in Tremont
