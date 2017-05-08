Marc's Now Accepts All Major Credit and Debit Cards at All Stores

click to enlarge
In November, some Marc's grocery stores began experimenting
with the newfangled idea of accepting all major credit cards and debit cards. The innovation was available at only 11 of its 58 locations.
The experiment to join modern society must have gone well, because the discount store chain announced today that all customers now have the option
to pay for cheap food with a debit card, Visa, MasterCard and even mobile pay at all locations.
“We know this was a long time in the making, but we wanted to make sure that this newer costlier process of accepting credit cards will not in any way affect our low pricing strategy,” Marc's President and COO Kevin Yaugher said in a statement. “Our upgrade to chip technology allowed an easier transition to include these additional payment options.”
For those who still want to pay with cash, check or Discover card (the only accepted forms of payment prior to this huge announcement), you can do that, too.