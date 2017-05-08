Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, May 8, 2017

Arts District

New Dance Festival Coming to Akron in June

Posted By on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Taking its name from Akron’s legacy as the birthplace of toy marble-making automation, the new Lose Your Marbles dance festival debuts in downtown Akron on June 9 and 10.

“With Akron’s reputation for dance, and audiences hungry for it, the city is a perfect platform for a festival that showcases new and emerging artists,” says Victoria Rogers, vice president for arts at Knight Foundation, a sponsor of the event, in a press release.

The Neos Dance Theatre-sponsored festival begins on June 9 with a kick-off event at the newly repurposed Trailhead Event Space at Cascade Lofts on the banks of the Ohio and Erie Canal. On June 10, it'll move to Akron's historic Trolley Barn. The festival will also take over an ice cream parlor, a coffee shop, a gallery and a storefront window space provided in collaboration with the Curated Storefront for free pop-up performances.

The main stage events will have small fees.

Plans are also underway to present larger Lose Your Marbles festivals in 2018 and 2019. 

“Akron's fringe festival will be a fun and informative opportunity for our community to binge-watch the performing arts and then share their opinions about what they've seen,” says Bobby Wesner, the co-founder and artistic director of Neos.

Audience members will be able to vote for the best-of-show performance that will then receive a final showcase on the evening of June 10 and a cash award.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Lose Your Marbles, Akron

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. SNL's Weekend Update Used Chief Wahoo as the Obvious (and Right) Punchline for a Joke About Racism in MLB Read More

  2. Cleveland 'American Ninja Warrior' Competitor Admits It's Not Easy Being a Ninja Read More

  3. Marc's Now Accepts All Major Credit and Debit Cards at All Stores Read More

  4. Jeff Johnson Responds to Critics, Campaign Eligibility Challenge Read More

  5. Aut-O-Rama Drive-In to Launch Retro Tuesday Series in June Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation