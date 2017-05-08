Phoenix Coffee to Return to Warehouse District This Summer

click to enlarge

Phoenix Coffee will return to the Warehouse District this summer, the local coffee company announced Monday.It will open in the former home of D'Vine Wine Bar in the Worthington Building on St. Clair between W. 6th and W. 9th.The Warehouse location will be Phoenix's fifth. They currently operate two coffee shops in Cleveland Heights, one on E. 9th Street downtown and one in Ohio City. Phoenix used to have a shop on W. 9th, but closed that location in 2011.Phoenix's Director of Coffee Chris Feran noted in a press release that this location will be the smallest of the five, with only about 20 seats inside the location. But Feran said he was pleased to return to the Warehouse District."It’s truly in the heart of the district and downtown," he said. "There is a lot of energy and revitalization going into the district. Phoenix can be a major contributor to that evolution ”The Lakewood-based architecture firm AoDK, which previously collaborated with Phoenix on its Coventry Road location, will help Phoenix design the space.Phoenix teased their new venture recently on Instagram: