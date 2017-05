Rappers Meek Mill and Yo Gotti to Launch Their Co-Headlining Tour at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

click to enlarge

On July 5, multi-platinum rappers Meek Mill and Yo Gotti will launch their coheadlining Against All Odds Tour at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.Last year, Meek Mill issued the mixtape, the follow-up to his gold-certified sophomore album. Memphis rapper Yo Gotti released his latest album,, this year. TIDAL members will have access to a special pre-sale that begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Then, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale through Citi’s Private Pass program.The general public can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.