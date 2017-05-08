C-Notes

Monday, May 8, 2017

C-Notes

Rise Against to Play Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in September

Posted By on Mon, May 8, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Earlier today, the melodic hardcore band Rise Against announced the dates for a North American fall headlining tour.

The band also just released a lyric video for its new single, "The Violence.” The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, Wolves, which arrives on June 9.

Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "The Violence."

To support the album, the band will perform with Pierce the Veil and White Lung on Friday, Sept. 29, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Every pair of tickets for the shows will include a physical copy of Wolves.

