SNL Weekend Update speaking the truth, Cleveland! We are better than this. I love our baseball team, but the racist logo has to go. #dechief pic.twitter.com/1eX6DlcbYS — Lisa (@amusemymuse) May 7, 2017

MLB strongly decried the incident in Boston recently where the Baltimore Oriole's Adam Jones said at least one fan called him the n-word. It became fodder for SNL's Weekend Update, naturally, and they made the obvious connection to Cleveland.