'American Pickers' Heads Back to Ohio This Summer In Search of More Stuff

The American Pickers
team is coming to Ohio once again this summer, and they want to see your stuff.
It seems that Iowans Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz can't stay away; last year the antique collectors visited the Northeast Ohio region, rolling through Vermilion and Lodi, along with Stark and Summit Counties. This year they'll be back looking for more Ohio junk... we mean highly-prized antiques, of course.
Unlike what you see on the History Channel show, the pair doesn't just drive around the country waiting for their co-worker Danielle Colby to call them with the location of the next privately-owned collection they just have to check out. Destinations are decided well in advance. And perhaps that next destination will be your house.
If you're interested in being involved — or are interested in having a loved one get the chance to part with their "treasures" — be sure to send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or message them on Facebook.