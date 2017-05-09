Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Scene & Heard

'American Pickers' Heads Back to Ohio This Summer In Search of More Stuff

Posted By on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE
  • YouTube
The American Pickers team is coming to Ohio once again this summer, and they want to see your stuff.

It seems that Iowans Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz can't stay away; last year the antique collectors visited the Northeast Ohio region, rolling through Vermilion and Lodi, along with Stark and Summit Counties. This year they'll be back looking for more Ohio junk... we mean highly-prized antiques, of course.

Unlike what you see on the History Channel show, the pair doesn't just drive around the country waiting for their co-worker Danielle Colby to call them with the location of the next privately-owned collection they just have to check out. Destinations are decided well in advance. And perhaps that next destination will be your house.

If you're interested in being involved — or are interested in having a loved one get the chance to part with their "treasures" — be sure to send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or message them on Facebook.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Louis Sockalexis' Tribe Angry About Chief Wahoo, Logo Obviously Does Not "Honor" His Legacy Read More

  2. Lawsuit: Cleveland Police Won't Give Burglary Victim His Gun Back Read More

  3. Cleveland 'American Ninja Warrior' Competitor Admits It's Not Easy Being a Ninja Read More

  4. SNL's Weekend Update Used Chief Wahoo as the Obvious (and Right) Punchline for a Joke About Racism in MLB Read More

  5. Jeff Johnson Responds to Critics, Campaign Eligibility Challenge Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation