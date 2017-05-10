Bites

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Bites

Cleveland's Foodie Scene is the Topic of Discussion Tonight at the Music Box

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge joecrea500.jpg
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at the Music Box Supper Club hope to help raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's new Cleveland History Center.

The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release.

Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.

Tonight, Joe Crea, the food and restaurant editor at the Plain Dealer, will discuss the rise of Cleveland's food scene. The menu includes cream of mushroom soup, Salisbury steak and pierogi, and Napoleon puff pastry.


