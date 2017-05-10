Arts District

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Arts District

'Rick and Morty' Tour Brings Giant Rickmobile to Carol & John's Comic Book Shop on May 30

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 9:35 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Wubba-lubba-dub-dub! If you haven’t heard yet, there’s a larger-than-life Rick Sanchez riding across America at this very moment. The Rick and Morty-themed “Rickmobile” is driving from Los Angeles to Atlanta before stopping in dozens of cities across the U.S. during the “Don’t Event Trip Road Trip.” The road trip officially begins on May 11 in Atlanta, and continues through Oct. 8 at New York Comic Con.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, the Rickmobile makes its only stop in Ohio at Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop. The van will be parked in front of the comic shop selling exclusive Rick and Morty merchandise.

"We're huge Rick and Morty fans at the shop, like for reals,” says Carol & John’s Comic Shop owner John Dudas. “About half of the conversations between my manager Jim and I are done in Rick and Morty voices. Even the important stuff. The response we've got so far is incredible, and we're scrambling to come up with some extra cool things to go with the Rickmobile's visit."

Although the shop says it can’t discuss the details about the merchandise just yet, this is sure to be a huge event. For this extra-special occasion, Carol & John’s will be giving away 100 free Rick and Morty comics and they’ll even have replicas of Rick’s trademark laser and portal guns for guests to pose for pictures in front of the shop’s backdrop.

Rick and Morty’s highly anticipated third season is scheduled to air on Adult Swim this summer. Though as fans are well-aware, the third season premiere aired on April 1, as a very strange April Fool’s Day prank by the show’s co-creator Dan Harmon.

For more information on the Don’t Even Trip Road Trip, visit adultswim.com/promos/rickmobile. For more information on Carol & John’s, visit cnjcomics.com.

(Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop) 17462 Lorain Ave., 216-252-0606, cnjcomics.com.

