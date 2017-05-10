Scene & Heard

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Vermilion Police are Investigating This Woman Who Threw Her Dog into Lake Erie

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge 18341917_1513151048729920_2626515126844557539_n.jpg
Last night, video surfaced showing a woman throwing a dog into Lake Erie amid very high winds and waves. (See the video below.) As one can easily tell, the dog did not want to go into the water at all.

Youtube user Elijah Boggs posted the video, which shows him confronting the woman. She explained that she was "training the dog to swim," and Boggs counter that she shouldn't be doing that in rough weather.

Boggs also noted that he called Vermilion Police Department, which did not immediately respond. By this morning, however, the video had gone "viral" and police had shared it with their Facebook audience. The department eventually identified the woman.

We'll keep tracking this case to figure out what in world was going on with this poor pup.




