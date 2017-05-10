Yahoo's Katie Couric in Town for 'Cities Rising,' Tours West Side Market

click to enlarge
Katie Couric is in Cleveland this week taping for an upcoming episode of “Cities Rising: Rebuilding America
,” a Yahoo series that takes an in-depth look at urban renewal, positive changes and growth in cities across America.
While Couric will be making stops all over town, today was all about Cleveland’s food scene. During an interview that will air sometime in the coming weeks, I was asked to describe the food scene, how we got here, and how it has had a positive effect on the city’s perception to outsiders.
We discussed the history and the present-day status of the West Side Market, which we toured on and off camera. Kouric was visibly impressed not only with the architecture and history, but also the food and the people behind the counters. In between selfies with adoring fans, “America’s Sweetheart” managed to put away an impressive amount of food.
Along the way, Couric ogled the ravioli at Ohio City Pasta, learned how to make a sausage sandwich at Frank’s Bratwurst, learned about the fresh seafood at Kate's Fish, attempted to eat a five-pound gyro at Steve's Gyros, learned how to fry up Polish pierogis at Pierogi Palace, chatted about Hungarian kielbasa at J & J Czuchraj Meats, snacked on dichotomy popcorn at Campbell’s Sweets and noshed on bread at Mediterra Bakehouse.
After all that, it’s obvious why she refused my suggestion to stand on the large scale for a post-feast weigh-in.
Kouric’s enthusiasm for the people, place and food really came through so I’m certain that our city will be well represented come air date.