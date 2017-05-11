Thursday, May 11, 2017
Hip-Hop Duo Die Antwoord to Bring Its Love Drug Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 8:38 AM
The South Africa-based hip-hop duo Die Antwoord has just announced that its world tour in support of its final album, The Book of Zef
, will include a stop at Jacobs Pavilion on Nautica.
The visually oriented group derives its outlandish image from a South African counterculture movement known as Zef.
The group plays the venue on Friday, Aug. 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
