Hip-Hop Duo Die Antwoord to Bring Its Love Drug Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

click to enlarge

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

The South Africa-based hip-hop duo Die Antwoord has just announced that its world tour in support of its final album,, will include a stop at Jacobs Pavilion on Nautica.The visually oriented group derives its outlandish image from a South African counterculture movement known as Zef. The group plays the venue on Friday, Aug. 11.