Thursday, May 11, 2017

C-Notes

Hip-Hop Duo Die Antwoord to Bring Its Love Drug Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 8:38 AM

click to enlarge 13781986_10153616905156971_2272313596474583055_n.jpg
The South Africa-based hip-hop duo Die Antwoord has just announced that its world tour in support of its final album, The Book of Zef, will include a stop at Jacobs Pavilion on Nautica.

The visually oriented group derives its outlandish image from a South African counterculture movement known as Zef.

The group plays the venue on Friday, Aug. 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.


