Mark Wahlberg is in Cleveland Today for Wahlburgers VIP Event

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Wahlburgers

Markie Mark Wahlberg is in Cleveland today for a VIP preview of his Wahlburgers restaurant, opening soon at the JACK Casino parking garage.Wahlberg is expected to enter the event, via red carpet, at about 5 p.m. He is expected to give a few interviews. The event, however, is closed to the public.Wahlburgers is a fast-casual concept with alcohol to boot. Expect pub grub, beer and cocktails alongside the gourmet Wahlburgers themselves. The Cleveland location will be the restaurant chain's 12th in the United States. (Wahlburgers also has a mobile food truck in Philly).The Cleveland opening has yet to be officially announced, though that announcement should be coming very soon. A "spring opening" was anticipated late last year.