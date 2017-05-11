Sabrina Parr Fired From WKNR After Claiming Jabril Peppers is on Drugs

click to enlarge

Rizz just transitioned from Sabrina being fired and ESPN Cleveland is proud to be the home of the Browns, to the Browns turning the corner. — Kevin Kleps (@KevinKleps) May 11, 2017

Sabrina Parr, who you might remember from her previous checkered history on WKNR's The Really Big Show, was recently brought back into the fold. She's been on a couple of times over the past month or so — honestly, we don't listen closely enough to know how often — including yesterday morning.Her comeback stint was short-lived.Parr was fired yesterday after comments made during the show earlier in the morning where she said that new Browns draftee Jabril Peppers was on "the lean and molly" and "high out of his mind" during his first week in Cleveland. Whether or not that's true is beside the point: You can't say that stuff on the radio. WKNR is, of course, a radio partner with the Cleveland Browns, broadcasting games and the drippy, team-sponsored dreck known as Cleveland Browns Daily.Anyway, the relevant audio from yesterday's show is below.A Cleveland Browns spokesperson hasn't returned messages seeking comment on whether the team contacted the station and/or a response to Parr's claims.Rizzo, otherwise, opened the show talking about the incident, saying he and Goldhammer have different ideas on how The Really Big Show should op erate, and then, according to Kevin Kleps, transitioned into some Browns cheerleading.