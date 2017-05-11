Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Scene & Heard

State Legislators Will Debate a Music Recording Tax Credit

Posted By on Thu, May 11, 2017 at 12:18 PM

FELIPE PIPI
  • Felipe Pipi
Reps. Sarah LaTourette (R-Bainbridge Township) and Kent Smith (D-Euclid) have once again teamed up to introduce a music recording tax credit that, as theorized, would bring artists to Buckeye State to produce new albums. The idea is to fan out the recording industry's base in Ohio, creating jobs and adding one more reason to equate "Ohio" with "destination."

The gist of the bill involves as 25-percent tax credit for "sound recording production projects" done in the state. The program would also "return 25-percent of music studio construction and recording infrastructure costs to qualifying participants." (Studio construction costs must be at least $10,000 to qualify, "with a maximum tax credit of $75,000 per project and a total annual tax credit cap of $1 million for the program.") The program could also be used to expand studios already in operation all over the state.

The representatives attempted this same sort of tax credit bill in 2015, though it didn't get far in the legislative process. That first iteration capped tax credits at $3 million.

Back in the Statehouse, this bill is buoyed by the success of another oft-cited tax credit in the Ohio economic development conversation. The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Incentive passed in 2009, playing a major role in bringing The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Fate of the Furious and plenty of other films to Cleveland's streets.

The recording infrastructure might be less visible to Ohio's tax base than, say, a shot of the West Shoreway whizzing by in Winter Soldier, but LaTourette and Smith insist that the economic ripple effects would be pronounced.

“While other states, like Georgia, which just signed their program into law on May 8, are also pushing for recording studio incentives, I believe Ohio should get ahead of the curve in attracting new music recording projects as well as growing our existing studios and musical talent,” Smith said in a public statement. “OhioSounds builds upon our proud music history and works to cultivate our state’s musical legacy moving forward.”

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Sabrina Parr Fired From WKNR After Claiming Jabril Peppers is on Drugs Read More

  2. Mark Wahlberg is in Cleveland Today for Wahlburgers VIP Event Read More

  3. Tribe Owner Paul Dolan Says Chief Wahoo Transition Moving "Faster Than We've Ever Liked" Because MLB Commissioner Has Weighed In Read More

  4. Vermilion Police are Investigating This Woman Who Threw Her Dog into Lake Erie Read More

  5. Yahoo's Katie Couric in Town for 'Cities Rising,' Tours West Side Market Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation