4 Concerts to Catch This Weekend in Cleveland

FRIDAY, MAY 12
Jason Aldean/Chris Young/Kane Brown/Dee Jay Silver
One of modern country’s biggest stars, singer-guitarist Jason Aldean delivered yet another hit with last year's They Don’t Know
. The album opens with the hard rocking “Lights Come On” and then provides the usual quotient of ballads (“A Little More Summertime”) and rockers about hard-drinking nights out on the town ("They Don't Know"). Aldean regularly includes Cleveland on his tours and draws capacity crowds whether the show is at Blossom or Progressive Field. Expect his rowdy fans to be in good form at tonight’s show, the first of the summer season at Blossom. (Jeff Niesel), 7:30 p.m., $31.50-$71.50. Blossom
.
Overcoats/Yoke Lore
At this point, you can pretty much count on NPR’s Tiny Desk Shows to be expertly curated for emerging, cross-genre talent. Overcoats are no exception. Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell’s intimate late March performance in support of their just-released debut album, Young
, has launched the Brooklyn-based duo into the limelight as they embark on their first headlining national tour. Gorgeously harmonized, catchy and complex, these college friends incorporate elements of folk, pop, soul, and electronic music into a delicious, danceable composition — give "Leave the Light On" a listen for some proof. Accompanied by an excellent backing band (their live drummer is the very talented producer Softglas), Overcoats will bring a unclassifiable but undeniably vibrant performance to the Beachland tonight. (Lawrence Neil), 8 p.m., $10. Beachland Tavern
.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Ronnie Baker Brooks/Sonny Moorman Group
Singer-guitarist Ronnie Baker Brooks released Times Have Changed
, his latest solo record, and his first in a decade, in January. Brooks first began working on songs in 2010 and got a significant boost when he connected with producer/drummer Steve Jordan, who brought important guidance to the project. Even though there were delays, Brooks says that once they finally got into the studio, they knocked things out for the record quickly. He admits that working with Jordan was something he initially found to be a little bit daunting, but the longtime producer helped ease his nerves quickly and encouraged Brooks to pursue recording a mix of his own material and a carefully chosen selection of covers. But he also was able to convince Brooks to let his guard down and embrace the talent and extra help that was in the room.
Expert to hear songs from it at tonight's show. (Matt Wardlaw) 8 p.m., $18 ADV, $20 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
.
Red Hot Chili Peppers/IRONTOM/Jack Irons
When the veteran alt-rock group Red Hot Chili Peppers originally announced tour dates for 2017, a Cleveland date wasn’t on the initial itinerary. But late last year, the group announced a new set of 2017 dates that includes tonight gig at Quicken Loans Arena. The tour comes in support of the band’s eleventh studio album, The Getaway
. While the band no longer performs only wearing strategically placed socks, we'd still love to hear punchy early classics such as "Catholic School Girls Rule," "Fight Like a Brave" and "No Chump Love Sucker." (Niesel), 8 p.m., $49-$99. Quicken Loans Arena
.