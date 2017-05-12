Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, May 12, 2017

Arts District

Alex Katz Discusses His Latest Exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art Tonight

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE PHOTO
  • Emanuel Wallace Photo
At a time when abstract expressionism dominated the international art market, Alex Katz explored abstraction with recognizable imagery by reducing his compositions to their most fundamental elements: line, form and color.

In hindsight, these compositions foreshadowed the rise of pop art in the 1960s. Brand-New & Terrific: Alex Katz in the 1950s is currently on view in the Cleveland Museum of Art's Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Hall through Aug. 6. The exhibition is organized by the Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, Maine, and curated by Diana Tuite, Katz curator at Colby.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Katz and Tuite will discuss the artist's career and works at 7 p.m. tonight in the CMA's Gartner Auditorium. Admission to the discussion is free, but registration is required. To register, visit engage.clevelandart.org or call the museum.

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Sabrina Parr Fired From WKNR After Claiming Jabril Peppers is on Drugs Read More

  2. Mark Wahlberg is in Cleveland Today for Wahlburgers VIP Event Read More

  3. Vermilion Police Find Nothing Wrong in Investigation of Woman Who Threw Her Dog into Lake Erie: UPDATE Read More

  4. Summer Opening Planned for Crust/Visible Voice Property in Tremont Read More

  5. County Jail Officers Missed Order to Keep Two Inmates Separated; One Ended Up Beaten and in the Hospital Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation