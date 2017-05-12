Friday, May 12, 2017
Alex Katz Discusses His Latest Exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art Tonight
Posted
By Josh Usmani
on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 10:36 AM
click to enlarge
At a time when abstract expressionism dominated the international art market, Alex Katz explored abstraction with recognizable imagery by reducing his compositions to their most fundamental elements: line, form and color.
In hindsight, these compositions foreshadowed the rise of pop art in the 1960s. Brand-New & Terrific: Alex Katz in the 1950s is currently on view in the Cleveland Museum of Art's Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation Hall through Aug. 6. The exhibition is organized by the Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, Maine, and curated by Diana Tuite, Katz curator at Colby.
In conjunction with the exhibition, Katz and Tuite will discuss the artist's career and works at 7 p.m. tonight in the CMA's Gartner Auditorium. Admission to the discussion is free, but registration is required. To register, visit engage.clevelandart.org
or call the museum.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350
Tags: Cleveland Museum of Art, Alex katz, Free lecture, Image