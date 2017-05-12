Scene & Heard

Friday, May 12, 2017

Scene & Heard

Beyonce's Dad is Doing a Book Signing Tonight at... a McDonald's in Suburban Cleveland

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 12:09 PM

screen_shot_2017-05-12_at_11.36.20_am.png

Mathew Knowles, author of "The DNA of Achievers: 10 Traits of Highly Successful Professionals" (2015) and the father of Beyonce, will be doing an appearance and book signing this evening in Cleveland at 6 p.m.

The location: The McDonald's in Maple Heights on Broadway Ave.

Yes, that is correct.

Alerted on Twitter to the appearance, we called the number listed on the flier. The promoter of the event, "Cash," confirmed Mr. Knowles will be in attendance and that the first 50 people in line get a free book. The event starts at 6 p.m. No word on if eating Big Macs is one of the 10 traits but it damn well should be.




