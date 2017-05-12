Arts District

Friday, May 12, 2017

Arts District

Cleveland Native Sal Calanni Includes a Few References to Northeast Ohio on His Forthcoming Comedy Album

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge _mg_0155.jpg
Little Dago, the new comedy album from Cleveland native Sal Calanni commences with a joke about the Browns. Recorded at San Francisco’s Punch Line Comedy, the album finds Calanni talking about what it was like to grow up in a conservative Italian household.

A Cleveland State grad, Calanni, who has shared the stage with comedic greats such as Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr and Greg Giraldo, recently worked with director Spike Lee on the film, NBA2K16, and co-wrote and starred in the feature Lucifer’s Crewcut. He’s also appeared in numerous commercials and had a role on NBC’s Trauma.

Little Dago, which takes its name from what his Sicilian father used to call the pizza bagels he sold at the Westside Market, will be released on May 19 and distributed world-wide through Comedy Records.

A presale is already underway on iTunes.

