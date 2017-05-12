Scene & Heard

Friday, May 12, 2017

Scene & Heard

Lake Erie Crushers Play Home Opener Tonight in Avon

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 10:38 AM

Avon's newly christened Sprenger Stadium became home of the Lake Erie Crushers in 2009.

Never heard of 'em? Perhaps that's because the Crushers play in the Frontier League, an amateur baseball league not affiliated with a major league team; the guys on the team play for the sheer love the game. Their salaries are so low, they often crash at fans' houses for the season.

Crushers' games are good fun. Tickets and concessions are cheap, and the stadium features a big patch of grass where kids can run free.

The Crushers open their season tonight against the Joliet Slammers. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., and tickets start at $6. There's a magnetic schedule giveaway and fireworks after the game.


