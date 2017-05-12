Bites

Friday, May 12, 2017

Bites

Lopez Launches Weekly Sunday Brunch this Weekend

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 2:30 PM

It’s been more than a decade since Lopez (2196 Lee Rd., 216-932-9000) served weekend brunch, but last week chef-owner Michael Herschman eased back into it with a quiet launch. This coming Sunday, aka Mother’s Day, the weekly brunch officially kicks off.

“You know, people are always asking me, ‘Why don’t you guys open for brunch?’” the chef says. “I used to do really busy weekend brunches back at Cena Copa (the chef’s former Lee Road restaurant).”

Being a “Southwest Kitchen,” guests can expect non-traditional brunch items, adds Herschman.

“There are no waffles, there is no buffet, but there is a tasty lineup of items that are truly Lopez,” he says.

Some dishes of note include Buenos Dias, a breakfast burrito with eggs, chorizo, smoked peppers and cheese; Charro skirt steak and eggs; chilaquiles with corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, smoked gouda and suiza sauce; chorizo sausage gravy over grilled challah with poached eggs and black beans; and Lobster Benedicto.

Those brunch items are offered alongside a few staples like guacamole, tacos, sides and salads.

Of course, there will be cocktails.

“The key to a good brunch is having great drinks,” says the chef. “My bar manager and I collaborated to come up with three separate sections for morning beverages, not counting coffee.”

Listed as Bloodies, Mimositas and Hairs of the Dog, the creative cocktails are designed to pair perfectly with the Latin-themed food.

The Verde Mary spins the classic Bloody by using silver tequila and house tomatillo sauce. The Not So Traditional Mimosa blends cava brut with orange juice and agave nectar. And the Fernet con Cola is “a big shot of Fernet with a bottle of Mexican coke.”

“The feel on a Sunday morning in the dining room is bright and vibrant, and once it warms up, the patio will be the kicker.”

Check out the Sunday brunch menu here:
click to enlarge lopez_brunch_sunday.jpg



