Arts District

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Arts District

The Hooley, One of Cleveland's Biggest Block Parties, Returns to West Park Today

Posted By on Sat, May 13, 2017 at 9:09 AM

click to enlarge hooleyfamstageweb.jpg
Today from noon to 8 p.m., you can check out the Hooley on Kamm's Corners, an annual block party that takes place on Lorain Avenue from West 165th to Rocky River Drive.

The festival offers the usual quotient of crafts, live music, dancers from a host of area Irish dance schools, pipes and drums and plenty of family fun. Food will be available at the pubs and eateries lining Lorain Avenue and vendors will be on hand with kettle corn, ice cream, freshly squeezed lemonade and other festival staples.

Two entertainment stages showcase a variety of musical acts and performers. Family-friendly activities include an obstacle course, a 30-foot fire truck slide and a pop-a-shot game operated by the St. Mark School Parent Club.

Artist Alley will feature a selection of jewelry, toys, clothing, home decor, Irish-themed gifts, and handmade arts and crafts. Admission is free. Find details on the website.


Speaking of The Hooley, West Park

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

