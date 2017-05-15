Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, May 15, 2017

Scene & Heard

Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell to Step Down, Will Be Replaced by Community Relations Director Blaine Griffin

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 10:05 AM

Mamie Mitchell - CLEVELAND OITY COUNCIL
  • Cleveland Oity Council
  • Mamie Mitchell
In a press release Monday morning, City Council announced what had long been rumored: Ward 6 Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell will be stepping down.

Barring anything unforeseen, her seat will be filled by the city's Community Relations Director (and former Frank Jackson campaign manager) Blaine Griffin. He is expected to be officially appointed at a noon caucus.

“Councilwoman Mitchell has been a dedicated and effective public servant her entire adult life,” said Council President Kevin Kelley, in the release. “She will surely be missed here at City Hall.”

Mitchell represented Ward 6, which includes portions of a number of east side neighborhoods: Fairfax, Larchmere, Little Italy, Woodland Hills, Buckeye-Shaker, University Circle, North Broadway, Slavic Village and Union-Miles. She was herself appointed in 2008 and won re-election in 2009 and 2013.

Mitchell, who is officially retiring for personal reasons, has been known to be battling health issues for months. Council intends to honor Mitchell at a ceremony at Monday evening's regular meeting.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Report: Cavs to Announce Jersey Sponsorship with Goodyear Today Read More

  2. Red Hot Chili Peppers Prove They're Still Funky After All These Years Read More

  3. Glitzy New Karaoke Parlor in Asiatown Will Rock Your World Read More

  4. Jeremy Umansky Announces Location for Larder, His Modern Ethnic Delicatessen Read More

  5. Sabrina Parr Fired From WKNR After Claiming Jabril Peppers is on Drugs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation