C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, May 15, 2017

C-Notes

Indie Rockers Spoon Make a Triumphant Return to Town

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 8:44 AM

click to enlarge JUDIE VEGH
  • Judie Vegh
During Friday’s performance at House of Blues, Spoon frontman Britt Daniel noted the indie rock band hadn’t been to Cleveland in a long time — so long that neither he nor his bandmates could remember the last time they had performed here.

He did recall playing Euclid Tavern in the past, and bassist Rob Pope remembered a show at the Grog Shop. You can see a slideshow of photos from the concert here.

The show started with a fury as it began with the infectious title track from the band’s new album, Hot Thoughts. Three giant black and white striped light boxes loomed behind them, resembling oversized Sephora bags turned into Light Brite. Daniel’s gritty voice sounded sharp as the band revisited older songs "Rent I Pay," "Inside Out" and "I Turn My Camera On" before returning to the new album with "Can I Sit Next To You."

The night continued with "Don’t You Evah" and "Don’t Make Me a Target" before the band delivered the haunting new track "WhisperI’lllistentohearit," a song that preached “someday you won’t be so alone” as the tune’s energy built. Then, it was back to older tracks with "Anything You Want" and "My Mathematical Mind."

The band left the stage for a few minutes to let keyboardist Alex Fischel solo as a purple glow filled the venue. The dreamy synth intermission flowed into the gentle ballad "I Ain’t The One," a song which made you feel like you were floating in space. The peppy "Do You" brought the crowd back down to earth.

At one point, someone shouted something to the stage and Daniel responded, “Our music makes you feel good inside? Thank you from the second row!” The packed room cheered.

"The Underdog" felt like a refreshing Neil Diamond dance break that was both out of place and also somehow perfect for the moment. The crowd swayed as one connected being. Fans danced and held up plastic cups spilling over with draft beer as they sang along.

Spoon closed with "Rainy Taxi" and then returned for a four-song encore, ending their meaty 90-minute set with "Do I Have To Talk You Into It."  As fans filed out of the venue, they looked happy, satisfied and exhausted.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Spoon, House Of Blues

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Red Hot Chili Peppers Prove They're Still Funky After All These Years Read More

  2. Report: Cavs to Announce Jersey Sponsorship with Goodyear Today Read More

  3. Sabrina Parr Fired From WKNR After Claiming Jabril Peppers is on Drugs Read More

  4. Jeremy Umansky Announces Location for Larder, His Modern Ethnic Delicatessen Read More

  5. Glitzy New Karaoke Parlor in Asiatown Will Rock Your World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation