Monday, May 15, 2017

Katy Perry to Return to the Q in December

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Three years ago, singer Katy Perry performed in front of a capacity crowd at Quicken Loans Arena and delivered a highly entertaining family-friendly performance that would’ve been rated PG-13 as she kept her banter with the crowd on the safe side, talking about the garden she has at home where she grows kale and other veggies (she even bristled when one fan suggested she grows pot).

Perry’s two-hour show was never dull as she regularly changed outfits and strutted across the giant catwalk that extended about 100 feet into the audience. While she’s not athletic enough to pull off the kind of gymnastic moves that P!nk does during her concerts, she did allow herself to be hoisted into the Q’s rafters during various parts of the show.

Expect a similar performance when Perry returns to the venue on Dec. 10 in support of her forthcoming album, Witness.

The tour will kick off on Sept. 7 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus. Perry will partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to donate tickets to club members and volunteers. Additionally, fans can earn free tickets by joining Global Citizen and supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. One dollar per every ticket sold will also be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

A ticket presale commences at 9 a.m. on Thursday and runs through 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Citicard members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning at noon on Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday.

