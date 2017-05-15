Local Graphic Artist Derek Hess Designs T-Shirt for Mental Health Awareness Month

click to enlarge
For decades, local graphic artist Derek Hess
has designed rock artwork for local and national acts. His life, however, hasn't been easy, and he discusses his battles with alcoholism and bipolar disorder in the award-winning documentary film Forced Perspective
.
Now, in support of Mental Health Awareness Month, Hess has announced that he’ll take part in several activities to raise awareness for the cause.
He’s partnered with the e-commerce company Threadless to create a T-shirt to benefit Hope for the Day, a global non-profit organization that provides outreach and mental health education designed to promote suicide prevention.
Dubbed "Hemorrhage," the design will be available on shirts and triblends in a variety of colors only during the month of May. All proceeds will go to Hope for the Day and anyone who purchases the T-shirt will get access to the Forced Perspective
documentary.
You can find the design at hopefortheday.threadless.com/
.