Monday, May 15, 2017
Local Music Professor To Speak About 'Anthologizing' Rock 'n' Roll
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 10:45 AM
Daniel Goldmark, a professor of music and director of the Center for Popular Music Studies at Case Western Reserve University, has written books on animation, film and music.
Tonight at 7 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Library and Archives, he'll deliver the talk Anthologizing Rock and Roll: Rhino Records and the Repackaging of Rock History
He'll discuss how Rhino Records, an independent label that regularly repackages preexisting songs into novel and often "history-defying" formats such as artist compilations, historical reissues, and especially the deluxe boxed set, has helped to define an approach to selling music that has became standard practice in the music business.
Admission is free and reservations aren't required, so guests are welcome to just drop in. You will find the Library and Archives on Cuyahoga Community College's main campus.
