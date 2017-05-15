Malnourished Horses Rescued From Defunct Gaming Parlor in Canton, Intoxicated Owner Charged

click to enlarge
Investigating reports that two malnourished horses were being held at a closed gaming parlor, Canton police discovered just that, plus a passed-out Perry Township man last week in a back room of the building.
The intoxicated man, who was identified as the animals' owner, was then cited with animal cruelty charges, a misdemeanor, and the Tennessee walking horses went to a new home with Stark County Humane Society.
Police were originally tipped off by someone who reportedly said the animals had no food or water, and that the poor horsies were causing a ruckus butting their heads against the glass windows. The horses had been inside for a week, police said.
While the horses were thankfully rescued, and were quickly attended to by a veterinarian, the 42-year-old owner refused to be taken to the hospital for alcohol treatment.
The owner told
Fox 8 that he had left his horses with water, and that he was only gone a few hours drinking at a nearby watering hole. As he didn't want to drive his horses back to his farm while intoxicated, he was sleeping it off when the police arrived. He also said he owns the property where the horses were found.
Even so, the horses remain in custody of the Stark County Humane Society.
