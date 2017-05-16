Scene & Heard

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Scene & Heard

Constantino's Market Set to Replace Landmark Lakewood Grocery Store

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CARRUTHERSLESLIE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via carruthersleslie/Instagram

Lakewood is swapping out Nature’s Bin for Constantino’s Market.

The Lakewood location will be Constantino’s third, joining stores in University Circle and the Warehouse District. They offer fresh produce, meats, baked goods and “over 100 locally sourced items,” like Mitchell’s Ice Cream and frozen pierogis.

Nature’s Bin served the area for 40 years with organic food, but was sold last November. Lakewood mayor Mike Summers told Cleveland 19 News last October that “The store has been an important part of our community for decades and it’s sad news that it is closing.”

Cornucopia Inc., an organization which aids people with disabilities, ran the store. Nature’s Bin’s Facebook page also mourned the store shutting its doors in a post from Oct. 11, but wrote that “Cornucopia will continue to provide job placement and employment services for people with disabilities as well as job training.”

The nonprofit revealed details of the sale on Monday, along with Lakewood’s Chamber of Commerce. In their press release, they noted the draw of larger organic grocery stores such as Whole Foods as competition for Nature’s Bin.

Cornucopia executive director Nancy Peppler told Crain's Cleveland Business
that the company “made a conscious decision to seek out a buyer who would consider allowing us to conduct work assessments within the business and, if possible, buy our favorite ‘Nature’s Bin Favorites’ foods.”

These “favorites,” such as macaroni salad and carrot cake, will likely still be
available at the new store. Peppler said that Cornucopia will continue to work
with Constantino’s, and that the new market will be their “partner.”

Cornucopia will also remain in Lakewood this summer, handling concessions at Lakewood Park, and will maintain Nature’s Bin Catering Services, which offers everything from breakfast burritos to eggplant parmesan.

According to Peppler, the company hopes to reach a purchase agreement with Constantino’s by late July.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
