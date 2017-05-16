C-Notes

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

C-Notes

Indie Rockers Paramore to Play the Akron Civic in October

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge LINDSEY BYRNES
  • Lindsey Byrnes
In the wake of the release of After Laughter, their first studio album in four years, indie rockers Paramore have announced dates for a fall tour.

The band performs at the Akron Civic Theatre on Oct. 15.

To gain access to an artist presale, fans are required to register for a unique code using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. A unique code will be deployed to verified fans at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, two hours prior to the commencement of the Paramore Artist presale. For more information and to register, visit paramore.tmverifiedfan.com/.

AT&T priority presale ticket access begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and Citi cardmembers and purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets go on-sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

