Indie Rockers Paramore to Play the Akron Civic in October

In the wake of the release of, their first studio album in four years, indie rockers Paramore have announced dates for a fall tour.The band performs at the Akron Civic Theatre on Oct. 15. To gain access to an artist presale, fans are required to register for a unique code using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. A unique code will be deployed to verified fans at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, two hours prior to the commencement of the Paramore Artist presale. For more information and to register, visit paramore.tmverifiedfan.com/ AT&T priority presale ticket access begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and Citi cardmembers and purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets go on-sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.