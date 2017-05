Logic to Bring his Everybody's Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

click to enlarge

Tickets went on sale this morning.

A 27-year-old rapper who had a smash hit in 2014 with his debut album, Logic just announced the dates for a summer tour in support of his latest release,Along with the album, Logic released an exclusive 45-minute documentary, which follows him as he recorded the album. He performs with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenboon on Aug. 23 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica