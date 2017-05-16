Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Logic to Bring his Everybody's Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 4:07 PM
A 27-year-old rapper who had a smash hit in 2014 with his debut album Under Pressure
, Logic just announced the dates for a summer tour in support of his latest release, Everybody
.
Along with the album, Logic released an exclusive 45-minute documentary, which follows him as he recorded the album.
He performs with Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenboon on Aug. 23 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
.
Tickets went on sale this morning.
